Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $25,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,454,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

