Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

MLND has been the topic of several other reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.46.

NASDAQ:MLND traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

