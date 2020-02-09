Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $146,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $185.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

