Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.37.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.