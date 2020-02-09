Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.37.
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
