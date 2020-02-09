Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

