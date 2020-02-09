MHI Funds LLC Sells 10,788 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

MHI Funds LLC lessened its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. AES makes up 3.8% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 2,206,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,440. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.