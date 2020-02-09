MHI Funds LLC Lowers Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

MHI Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for about 2.9% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.49. 1,119,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average is $139.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

