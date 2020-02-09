MHI Funds LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MHI Funds LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises approximately 2.8% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9,401.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 287,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,311. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

