MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

