Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

MESA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

