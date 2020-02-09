MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Waters by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $207.13.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $217.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.31.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,612. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

