MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.08 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

