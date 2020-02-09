MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $786,000 Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,862 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 299,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 52.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,757,000 after buying an additional 109,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 779.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 266,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NYSE:IDA opened at $109.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

