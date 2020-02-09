MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 19,805 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Innoviva worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Innoviva by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.42. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

