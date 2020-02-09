MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 14,701 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,701,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $579.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.70 and a 200 day moving average of $551.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

