MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after buying an additional 205,613 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after buying an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,193,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $23,366,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

