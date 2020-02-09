MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $520,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,068.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

DE opened at $167.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,081. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.