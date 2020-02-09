MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,404 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

