MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 197.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,722 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 573,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 491,212 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 775.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 226,131 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,276 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.