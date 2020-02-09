Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.58-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Meredith also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.85.

MDP stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. Meredith has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

