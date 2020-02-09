Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.85.

MDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDP traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $32.41. 1,504,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,638,000 after buying an additional 4,360,027 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at about $6,792,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Meredith by 117.2% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 93,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Meredith by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 504,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 89,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.