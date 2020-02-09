Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,931.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $403,825.00 and approximately $1,931.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.01257160 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003949 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

