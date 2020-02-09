MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 84.16% and a negative net margin of 825.55%.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.40 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

