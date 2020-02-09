MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64, 9,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 4,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGAWY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Rental, and Hotel Operations. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

