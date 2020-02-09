Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.65-1.68 for the period.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,174. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

