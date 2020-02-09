Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,911 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,757 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

