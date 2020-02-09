McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of MCK opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in McKesson by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

