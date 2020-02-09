MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.MAXIMUS also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.95 to $4.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMS. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,361. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

