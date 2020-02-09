Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $7.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

MMX opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $588.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

