Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $7.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.
MMX opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $588.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
