Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 47,000 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 0.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $19,001,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,859 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 3,071,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,677. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.41. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

