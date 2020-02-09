Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Cowen

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,834,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $3,700,800 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

