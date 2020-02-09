Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Cowen

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,834,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $3,700,800 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
