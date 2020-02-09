Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 819.50 ($10.78) on Wednesday. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.49) and a one year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 823.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 731.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.27.

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total value of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 56 shares of company stock worth $45,089.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

