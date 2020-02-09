Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lifted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after buying an additional 518,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,457,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

