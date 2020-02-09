Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of MBUU opened at $47.56 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $983.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

