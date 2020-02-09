Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.56. 173,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,418. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.