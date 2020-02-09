MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

