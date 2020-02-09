MAI Capital Management Makes New $206,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,134.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $7,343,119 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.