MAI Capital Management Invests $225,000 in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PTC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

PTC opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.47 and a beta of 1.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

