MAI Capital Management Invests $217,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $169,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

