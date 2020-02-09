MAI Capital Management Has $235,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 713.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of -0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.