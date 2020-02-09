Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Macerich (NYSE:MAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Macerich stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Macerich by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 164.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $61,752,000.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

