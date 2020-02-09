Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.50 for the period. Macerich also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,588. Macerich has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

