Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.49. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 33.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.