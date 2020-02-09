Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 2,123,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

