LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. 130,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,045. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $179.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 434,017 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 796,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 409,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

