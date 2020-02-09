LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of CHD opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

