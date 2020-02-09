LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,376,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $9,010,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 11.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,531,000 after purchasing an additional 354,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $5,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

