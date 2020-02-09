LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 403.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 50,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $5,469,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $166.88.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

