LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 897,302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 472,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 162,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,455,000 after purchasing an additional 85,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 47.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 171,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

