LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 147.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

